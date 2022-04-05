RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governors, Speakers meet on Friday over insecurity, other national issues

Concerned about current security threats across the country, the 36 state governors and Speakers of Houses of Assembly are to hold an emergency meeting on Friday in Abuja.

Governors and speakers (TheGuaridan)

The meeting aims at discussing insecurity and other issues of national importance.

Head, Media and Public Affairs at the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Mr Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, stated on Tuesday in Abuja that participants would brainstorm to find urgent solutions to pertinent issues of national importance.

“It is expected that Executive-Legislature harmony will occupy the minds of the 72 people in attendance,’’ Bello-Barkindo quoted the NGF Director-General, Mr Asishana Okauru, as having said.

He also quoted Okauru as saying that “the meeting aims at achieving rapid problem solving as crucial matters like the security of lives and property in Nigeria as a whole, will feature’’.

The statement added that the NGF chairman, Ekiti State’s Gov. Kayode Fayemi, had admonished governors to promptly facilitate and enable the Speakers in their various states to attend.

