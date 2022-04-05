Governors, Speakers meet on Friday over insecurity, other national issues

Head, Media and Public Affairs at the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Mr Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, stated on Tuesday in Abuja that participants would brainstorm to find urgent solutions to pertinent issues of national importance.

“It is expected that Executive-Legislature harmony will occupy the minds of the 72 people in attendance,’’ Bello-Barkindo quoted the NGF Director-General, Mr Asishana Okauru, as having said.

He also quoted Okauru as saying that “the meeting aims at achieving rapid problem solving as crucial matters like the security of lives and property in Nigeria as a whole, will feature’’.