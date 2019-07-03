A People's Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Aspirant in Kogi, Dr Joseph Ameh has said that governors should not be praised for paying workers salaries.

Ameh make the assertion while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja, shortly after obtaining his nomination and expression of interest forms.

He said that if a governor can pay himself at when due, the same prompt payment should be extended to civil servants because it is also their entitlement having worked for it.

Ameh, who was the first candidate from Kogi to pick nominated form, said that both the executives and workers live and buy from the same market.

“Salary is not what a governor should be praised for. It is compulsory. A man works for you he must be paid. If a man should not be paid, he should not work for you.

“If the governor himself should take salary, it means all should take because governor is not the only one that has a mouth to eat,” he said.

Ameh said that if elected as governor of Kogi, he would address the issue of non payment of workers’ salary, adding that he has over 9,000 workers under him and he pay them regularly.

He pledged to block all loopholes and wastage leading to delay or inadequate funds for full payment of salaries in the state.

“Where we have problem is wastage of resources. There is no structure in Kogi State to make people happy,” he said.

Ameh also pledged to harness the state natural resources to address problem of unemployment as well boost the state’s economy.

“Kogi State is endowed with natural resources. The state is historic. It is the first capital state in Nigeria.

“We have trees that are medicinal, We have coal that can generate power supply to various parts of Nigeria. We have iron ore and other resources,” he said.

He expressed optimism that he would beat every other candidate in the election, including the incumbent Gov. Yahaya Bello, if he secure the party’s ticket.

“It shall be a walk over against anybody that may emerge, not even Bello. I will win with a wide margins,” he said.

Asked on his view about proposed establishment of “Ruga” by the Federal Government, Ameh said that cattle rearing is a private business.

He said that whoever wanted to go into cattle business should be ready to pay and secure needed land as well carry out the business according to the laws of the land.

“If you are doing business you must be prepared to do it. You can not do your business at the expense of mine.

“If I want to do business in Katsina State, I have to prepare for it, I have to pay for my shop and display my goods and sell and make my money.

“There is no where you have free land or free anything anywhere.

“If you want to do business, get you business location, pay government fees, pay the landlord and you then do you business.

“That is how business is done all over the world, Nigeria should not be an exception,” he said.

The PDP Governorship nomination form is being sold at N20 million while the Expression of Interest Form is sold for N1 million. The sale of forms will end on July 24.