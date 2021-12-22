Governors salute Buhari for addressing economic challenges of States

He also saluted the president for his efforts towards ensuring peace and stability across all troubled states in the country.

He said: “Well, it’s customary, I mean, as chairman of the Nigerian Governors to always exchange notes with Mr. President from time to time, especially in the yuletide season like this, I always find time to come and say hello to Mr. President.

“But yes, there will always be issues to discuss between the sub nationals, and the President of the Federal Republic, to commend him for his efforts in trying to stem the tide of insecurity in our country, and to also deal with the economic challenges that we are confronted with.

“On our part as Governors, we have had cause during the year to raise issues, about insecurity in various domains, we have our cause to raise issues about economic challenges that the country is experiencing, and we have had cause to raise other governance related issues.

“And the President has responded to many of those issues, he has stepped in the bridge, he has assisted us as states.

“Even most recently, he had supported with bridge finance, to address some of the economic difficulties that states are experiencing.

“And it’s always appropriate to express our gratitude, even if we, as we continue to raise concerns about aspects of our governance that we still want him to do more.”

On how best the governors will ensure effective utilization of the funds being provided by the federal government, the governor said: “Well, Governors are elected to lead the affairs of their states, and protect their citizens in the best manner possible.

“You would recall that the bridge finance that we negotiated with the federal government was precisely to bridge the gap that was created by the repayment of the previous facilities, around bailouts, around budget support, and on excess crude support, which Mr President approved in 2017.

“The repayment of those loans had commenced because the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) wanted the money back.

“And because that would have left us with a very deep hole in virtually all the states, we then negotiated for this to address specific things in relation to workers welfare, in relation to infrastructure development, in relation to improving on the enabling environment for investments in our states, and these are the things that states are spending it on.

“They are very specific, the measurable and each state had outlined what this support would cover.”

Fayemi also spoke on next year’s gubernatorial election in his State, saying a level-playing ground would be provided for all those interested in succeeding him.

“On preparation for election in Ekiti state, I didn’t come to discuss that with the President, by the way, but yes, Ekiti is already on the march, the aspirants are already expressing their intentions in both the major and the minor parties.

“I gathered yesterday that 17 aspirants from the leading opposition party, PDP, were here in Abuja meeting with their own party chieftains.

“And I know that the last time I checked, at least five aspirants have obtained the gubernatorial form from the All Progressives Congress.

“So the march is on, we’ll see how it all pans out at the various primaries, you know, as an exciting governor, I’m the father of all I am only basically just watching and ensuring that the party regulations are adhered to in a manner that is inclusive and gives everyone the opportunity and the level playing field to express their intention.