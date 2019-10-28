The 36 state governors, under the umbrella of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), are currently meeting in Abuja.

According to the itinerary, they were to discuss the time frame for the refund of the N614 billion bailout fund issued to their states by the Federal Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the development was sequel to the notice given to the states by the Federal Government to recover the loan facility.

The governors, according to the meeting agenda, would deliberate on getting an update on deductions for budget support facility from the appropriate organ of government.

They were also scheduled to discuss proposal for recovery of funds due to state governments, withholding tax (WHT) issues, collection of grand rent, NTEL and MTEL, among other matters slated in the agenda of the meeting.

Also on the agenda was the briefing by Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state on the National Executive Council (NEC) ad-hoc Committee on Excess Crude and other Special Accounts of the Federation.

The governors would also get update on ‘Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCOUR)’ and other health related matters.

Already in attendance were the Chairman of the forum and Ekiti Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi and his Deputy and Gov of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal.

Other governors also in attendance were those of Ondo, Imo, Oyo, Cross River, Benue, Kaduna, Zamfara, Anambra and Osun states.