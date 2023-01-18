ADVERTISEMENT
Governors invite CBN governor for meeting over new naira notes

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 36 state governors have invited the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emiefele, for a virtual meeting on Thursday over issues related to the new naira notes introduced by the apex bank.

Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) [NAN]
The Head, Media and Public Affairs, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NFG) Secretariat, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

Bello-Barkindo said that the meeting, according to the invitation issued to Emiefele by the Chairman of NGF, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, would commence at 9 pm prompt.

“Issuing the invitation, the Nigeria Governors Forum Director General, Mr Asishana Bayo Okauru, said the agenda is on the recent CBN policy of redesigning the Naira Notes,” Bello-Barkindo said.

The CBN announced the initial decision of the Apex Bank to redesign the Naira note on Oct. 26, 2022, while it also set Jan. 31, 2023, as the deadline for the old note to serve as legal tender.

Bello-Barkindo said that for the virtual meeting agenda is titled “ The Economic and Security implications of naira redesign and withdrawal policy.”

“The discussion promises to foster participation and dialogue between various stakeholders, including governments and civil society organizations to come out with a solution to the lingering issue.”

