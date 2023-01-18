Governors invite CBN governor for meeting over new naira notes

Bello-Barkindo said that the meeting, according to the invitation issued to Emiefele by the Chairman of NGF, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, would commence at 9 pm prompt.

“Issuing the invitation, the Nigeria Governors Forum Director General, Mr Asishana Bayo Okauru, said the agenda is on the recent CBN policy of redesigning the Naira Notes,” Bello-Barkindo said.

The CBN announced the initial decision of the Apex Bank to redesign the Naira note on Oct. 26, 2022, while it also set Jan. 31, 2023, as the deadline for the old note to serve as legal tender.

Bello-Barkindo said that for the virtual meeting agenda is titled “ The Economic and Security implications of naira redesign and withdrawal policy.”