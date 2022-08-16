RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governors Forum to meet on Wednesday over economy, security

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 36 state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) are to meet on Wednesday in Abuja to discuss issues of economy, insecurity and other challenges confronting the nation.

Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) [NAN]
Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) [NAN]

Mr Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, Director, Media and Public Affairs, NGF, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the state of the economy ‪will dominate the conversation when the 36 governors meet at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.‬

“Worried by the economic woes that the citizenry has been complaining about and the hardship associated with it, several governors reasoned that it is high time to tell each other the bare truth by confronting each other on the situation and brainstorming on it.

“This formed the basis for resorting to an in-person meeting which since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic been relegated by the states’ executives.

“Two things will feature prominently in the conversation: the economy and security.”

He dismissed as spurious, recent media reports that the governors had collectively advised the president to compulsorily retire civil servants aged 50 and above.

According to him, the meeting will be the first to be held collectively by the governors on the nation’s economy in 2022.

Bello-Barkindo said that the governors would launch the Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge Fund and the World Bank SFTAS charter before going into the meeting, expected to commence by 2pm.

He added that the governors would receive update on the COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus programme during the meeting.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How PDP caused ASUU strike – Festus Keyamo

How PDP caused ASUU strike – Festus Keyamo

APC is firmly rooted, we will takeover Rivers in 2023 — Chieftain

APC is firmly rooted, we will takeover Rivers in 2023 — Chieftain

Governors Forum to meet on Wednesday over economy, security

Governors Forum to meet on Wednesday over economy, security

APC has no clue on how to better the country, PDP is the only option — Rep Mbora

APC has no clue on how to better the country, PDP is the only option — Rep Mbora

BREAKING: Peter Obi, Donald Duke, Mimiko and others check-in on Wike

BREAKING: Peter Obi, Donald Duke, Mimiko and others check-in on Wike

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed denies selling Peter Obi to the North

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed denies selling Peter Obi to the North

Nasarawa Information Commissioner kidnapped by gunmen - Police

Nasarawa Information Commissioner kidnapped by gunmen - Police

2023: INEC begins preliminary display of voters’ register in Cross River

2023: INEC begins preliminary display of voters’ register in Cross River

Peter Obi emerges 2022 ‘Man of the Year’ with 2.4m votes

Peter Obi emerges 2022 ‘Man of the Year’ with 2.4m votes

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter-Punch]

Buhari sends new message to Biafra, Yoruba Nation agitators

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)

Lagos Govt tackles Peter Obi over false claim about ASUU strike

Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote at Alibaba's January 1st Concert

Lawyer begs Dangote, Otedola to pay ASUU's N1.1trn demand

Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor [Tolani Alli]

CDS Irabor says those behind Owo attack have been arrested