Governors condemn attack on Kaduna-Abuja train service

In a statement issued in Abuja, its chairman and governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, called on the Federal Government to install necessary safeguards to forestall future acts of banditry on Nigeria’s transportation networks.

He stated that there was the need to improve on security intelligence and ability to act on intelligence gathered.

“The Kaduna-Abuja train service attack on Monday is a horror dream orchestrated by wicked merchants of death that we must all wake up to confront.

“This is one attack too many. It must stop. First, as leaders, we owe the victims and their relations an apology as these unwarranted acts of violence are becoming too regular and they basically question our collective capacity to govern.

“God will grant those that lost their lives eternal peace and a place in the deepest recesses of heaven. We wish those that were injured speedy recovery to resume their lives and put their heartless aggressors to shame.

“If the intention of these murderers is to disrupt the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians, they will not succeed and when eventually total peace returns to the country, they will surely either be lifeless or excluded.

“I can assure you that this is an ugly phase in our national experience. It will certainly pass,’’ he stated.

Fayemi expressed the governors’ condolences to Nigerians, particularly the government and good people of Kaduna State.

He saluted the bravery of security forces in curtailing the magnitude of havoc the attack was intended to visit on innocent travellers.

“Our prayers are with you. We would continue to drum our support for the professional work you do and provide assistance in enhancing your operational strength and combat readiness.

“We recognise the enormous risk you take every day,’’ he added.

Fayemi stated also that the cowards behind the attack would certainly not take over the country.

“Their violent demeanour will not result in anything positive, instead it will confine them to an uncomfortable life in the jungle until the long arm of the law catches up with them,’’ he stated.

The governor noted that the rail facilities constituted a major backbone of Nigeria’s national assets.