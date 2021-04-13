Lalong, who is the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, made this known at the Government House Jos, during a courtesy visit by the Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly, led by its chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman.

He said the autonomy is aimed at strengthening the legislature and enhancing democratic values and assured the speakers of the commitment of all governors, toward achieving the feat.

He urged the group to engage other parties in their advocacy visit and campaigns, to address the misconception that the approach is for financial aggrandisement for its members, rather than facilitating a better supportive structure to serve the people.

Lalong said the implementation of the autonomy would require each State to establish its House of Assembly Service Commission, which would handle all administrative functions of the legislature.

He said the commission would provide proper structure of accountability as obtainable in the civil service commissions and other similar formations.

The governor said the implementation of community policing would be effective in handling security challenges, and would lead to the establishment of state police when fully implemented.

Earlier in his remarks, Suleiman said members were on an advocacy visit to discuss the issue of autonomy and other national matters such as curbing security challenges.

He said the group recognises the strategic position of Lalong as a former speaker, Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and a strong member of the Nigerian Governors Forum in advocating toward autonomy.

He assured the governor that the speakers would continue to work in synergy with the Executive, to provide good governance and better living standards for the people.