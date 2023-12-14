ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Zulum approves appointment of 7 permanent secretaries

News Agency Of Nigeria

The appointed secretaries emerged tops in the recent examination conducted for candidates during the selection process.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum. [Twitter:@BMB1_Official]
Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum. [Twitter:@BMB1_Official]

Recommended articles

A statement issued on Wednesday in Maiduguri by the state Head of Service, Mallam Fannami, said those appointed emerged tops in the recent examination conducted for candidates during the selection process.

The appointees are; Sadiq Mohammed, Mohammed Hamza, Yakaru Mustapha, Peter Salomon, Modu Sanda, Juliana Bitrus and Mohammed Lawan. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is the first time permanent secretaries are appointed based on examination in Borno.

The development followed a directive by Gov. Zulum that henceforth, all categories of workers must sit and pass promotion examination before moving to next grade in the public service.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Zulum approves appointment of 7 permanent secretaries

Governor Zulum approves appointment of 7 permanent secretaries

EFCC arrests twin brothers, 5 others over alleged internet fraud in Oyo

EFCC arrests twin brothers, 5 others over alleged internet fraud in Oyo

Fubara signs ₦80bn 2024 Appropriation Bill into law

Fubara signs ₦80bn 2024 Appropriation Bill into law

Rivers Attorney General resigns amid Fubara, Wike feud

Rivers Attorney General resigns amid Fubara, Wike feud

Leaders need prayers to discharge their mandates successfully - Gov Bago's wife

Leaders need prayers to discharge their mandates successfully - Gov Bago's wife

US lawmaker demands unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu

US lawmaker demands unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu

Niger Govt receives $25,000 support from South Korea to implement water projects

Niger Govt receives $25,000 support from South Korea to implement water projects

7 biggest winners in Nigerian politics in 2023

7 biggest winners in Nigerian politics in 2023

Niger sanctions will be lifted if junta release President Bazoum - ECOWAS Speaker

Niger sanctions will be lifted if junta release President Bazoum - ECOWAS Speaker

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hoodlums shoot and injure 3 NDLEA operatives in Edo State [Vanguard News]

Hoodlums shoot and injure 3 NDLEA operatives in Edo State

Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu [Punch]

Sokoto Govt to buy ₦1.1bn vehicles for governor’s office

Chief Frank Kokori [Punch News]

Chief Frank Kokori, passes away on his 80th birthday

Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO)[SolaceBase]

KEDCO set to upgrade pre-payment meters at franchise areas