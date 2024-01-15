ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

The judges stood on the path of truth to entrench justice - Yusuf commends Supreme Court judges

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that even though attempts were made to steal his mandate, God and the Justices of the Supreme Court stood firm in restoring his mandate.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf [Daily Trust]
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yusuf spoke on Saturday while addressing party supporters in Kano after about an unprecedented 8-hour peaceful return rally to the state.

He noted that even though attempts were made to steal his mandate, God and the Justices of the Supreme Court stood firm in restoring his mandate.

"The Supreme Court gave their judgment and we came out victorious, and that will continue to be our story by the grace of God.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have always believed in the judiciary as an institution, we will continue to believe in the judiciary. And we want to thank God for what the Supreme Court did.

“We remain grateful to President Tinubu. We are also grateful to the judiciary.

”I want to thank President Tinubu for showing himself as a true democrat, and not allowing the political space to become intoxicated.

“He has also shown that as a beneficiary of the people’s votes, he would allow and support the judiciary to perform its role without undue interference optimally,” he said.

Yusuf commended the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) and its members, Kwankwasiya movement, and its committed leader, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso who stood with them all through the struggle periods. He also thanked Kano citizens for giving him a rousing welcome back home.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We spent eight hours from Kwanan Dawaki due to heavy presence of party supporters.

“What the good people of Kano State have done to me is that they have shown their support to me. It has energised me for the rest of my life. By the grace of God, I will live to serve the people diligently.

“I will ensure that by the grace of God, what God has destined for Kano that I will make sure I work day and night to make it a reality.

“We have concluded arrangements to inaugurate our youth empowerment programme from where youths would be supported to be self reliant.

“We will continue to accord priority attention to the health sector through the provision of medial facilities that would ensure qualitative healthcare delivery,” he assured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yusuf also said all public schools would be provided with modern learning materials for the build up of education in the state. He however called on the people to support government efforts by providing reliable information that could aid security agencies apprehend bad characters in the society.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanusi criticises Kano APC candidate's response to election defeat

Sanusi criticises Kano APC candidate's response to election defeat

No family will be left alone in face of adversity - Otu vows support for fallen heroes families

No family will be left alone in face of adversity - Otu vows support for fallen heroes families

NHRC says it received 752 complaints of human rights abuse in Plateau in 2023

NHRC says it received 752 complaints of human rights abuse in Plateau in 2023

Be magnanimous in victory and father to all - Ex-Senate President advises Alia

Be magnanimous in victory and father to all - Ex-Senate President advises Alia

Pray for me day and night, I’ll not disappoint you - Otti promises Abia people

Pray for me day and night, I’ll not disappoint you - Otti promises Abia people

Edo NDLEA arrests 173 suspects, convicts 67 drug traffickers in 2023

Edo NDLEA arrests 173 suspects, convicts 67 drug traffickers in 2023

I'm sorry – Wike seeks forgiveness over backing Fubara for Rivers Governor

I'm sorry – Wike seeks forgiveness over backing Fubara for Rivers Governor

The judges stood on the path of truth to entrench justice - Yusuf commends Supreme Court judges

The judges stood on the path of truth to entrench justice - Yusuf commends Supreme Court judges

Rivers assembly to re-screen, re-confirm 9 ex-commissioners who resigned

Rivers assembly to re-screen, re-confirm 9 ex-commissioners who resigned

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) [Tribune]

Wike urges Abuja businesses to comply with tax deadline

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum. [Twitter:@BMB1_Official]

Gov Zulum says axle load exceeding 100 tonnes on Maiduguri road is an economic sabotage

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri. [Pulse]

Gov Diri commends Nigerian Army’s contribution to peace, security in Bayelsa

General Officer Commanding (GOC) the division, Maj.-Gen. Jamal Abdussalam [NAN]

Nigerian Army destroys 233 illegal refineries in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Delta, Rivers - GOC