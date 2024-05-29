ADVERTISEMENT
Governor Yusuf bans protests for deposed Emir of Kano, aims for State peace

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor also directed the Police, DSS and NSCDC to apprehend, detain and prosecute any individual or group violating the order.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State

This is contained in a statement by his Director-General, Media and Publicity, Sanusi Tofa, on Wednesday in Kano. He also directed the Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to apprehend, detain and prosecute any individual or group violating the order.

“This decisive action is a preemptive strategy aimed at averting any potential breakdown of law and order orchestrated by adversaries of the state.

“We are privy to credible intelligence indicating that certain prominent figures from the opposition party in Kano, have devised plans to sponsor student associations and political agitators from other northwestern states.

“Their plan is to incite chaos under the guise of advocating for the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero," he said.

He said that the state government has outlawed protests, demonstrations, or processions of any kind. Yusuf said that individuals found on the streets of Kano engaging in such activities will be promptly arrested.

“Through this declaration, we caution student groups against being manipulated by troublemakers who are resolute in fomenting disorder in Kan,” he added.

The governor urged all citizens of the state to carry on with their normal activities as the state retains its serenity. He said that the government would persist in vigilant oversight of the situation, to address any individuals or factions trying to undermine the relative peace that the state currently enjoys.

