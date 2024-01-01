ADVERTISEMENT
Governor Yahaya pardons 39 inmates in correctional facilities in Gombe

News Agency Of Nigeria

The gesture was done in the spirit of New Year and to give the inmates opportunity to change into better people.

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)
Yahaya made this known in a statewide broadcast to the people of the state on Monday in Gombe, as part of activities to mark the New Year. He stated that the gesture was done in the spirit of New Year and to give the inmates opportunity to change into better people.

He said: “In the spirit of the new year, and based on the recommendation of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, I have granted clemency to 39 convicted inmates in our custodial centres.

“Out of which 26 inmates will be granted unconditional pardon, while the remaining 13 have their sentences commuted to shorter periods.

“It is our hope that the beneficiaries will turn a new leaf and embrace this opportunity for a fresh start.”

The governor while wishing all residents a prosperous 2024, urged them to carry forward the lessons of 2023 and embrace the new year with renewed hope, determination, and common sense of purpose.

“In 2024, our focus will be on building a Gombe that leaves no one behind, as articulated in our recently passed 2024 budget christened the Budget of Continuity and Consolidation.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

