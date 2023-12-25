Governor Yahaya celebrates APC National chairman Ganduje at 74

Extolling the leadership hallmarks of the former governor of Kano State, Yahaya described Ganduje as a leader whose strategic acumen has been instrumental to the advancement of APC goals and steering the party towards unity and progress.

In a statement issued by Ismaila Uba-Misilli, Director-General, Press Affairs, Gombe Government House, Yahaya said Ganduje had helped in aligning the APC with the Renewed Hope Agenda championed by President Bola Tinubu.

The governor, who is also the Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum, applauded Ganduje’s principles of hard work, courage, and exemplary leadership, as well as his instrumental role in shaping the party’s trajectory.

“We in the APC family in Gombe State, join your numerous well-wishers to honor your steadfast commitment to values of hard work and dedication to the ideals of our great party and beloved nation.

“The impact of your guidance and vision in the APC has been phenomenal as it charts the course towards a promising future.