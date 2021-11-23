Governor Sanwo-Olu praises late Baba Suwe as 'bundle of talent'

Commiserating with the Omidina family over the thespian's demise, the governor expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Nigerian entertainment industry on the passage of the comic actor.

"The late Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe was a bundle of talent, who used his God-given gift to advance the course of mankind.

"As an actor, he put smiles on the faces of many people through his comic roles in different movies and television drama series.

"No doubt, the death of a loved one is usually painful because it is irreparable, but we must always take solace in God, especially if the deceased had lived a fulfilled life, just like the late Babatunde Omidina, who was a celebrated actor during his lifetime.

"Baba Suwe's death had left a vacuum that would take some time to be filled in the entertainment industry.

"I pray that God will grant the late Babatunde Omidina eternal rest and grant the family, colleagues and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss," the governor said.

Pulse Nigeria

Omidina, a renowned comic, died on Monday at the age of 63.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said Baba Suwe's demise was also painful and a great loss to the deceased's family.

He said it was equally a painful loss to Nollywood and to the country as a whole, especially for fans and lovers of the popular Yoruba actor.