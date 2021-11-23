RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Sanwo-Olu praises late Baba Suwe as 'bundle of talent'

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Baba Suwe, a renowned comic, died on Monday at the age of 63.

Nigerian movie veteran Babatunde Omidina [Instagram/BabaSuwe]
Nigerian movie veteran Babatunde Omidina [Instagram/BabaSuwe]

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday in Lagos described late Mr Babatunde Omidina, a.k.a. Baba Suwe, as a bundle of talents.

Recommended articles

Commiserating with the Omidina family over the thespian's demise, the governor expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Nigerian entertainment industry on the passage of the comic actor.

"The late Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe was a bundle of talent, who used his God-given gift to advance the course of mankind.

"As an actor, he put smiles on the faces of many people through his comic roles in different movies and television drama series.

"No doubt, the death of a loved one is usually painful because it is irreparable, but we must always take solace in God, especially if the deceased had lived a fulfilled life, just like the late Babatunde Omidina, who was a celebrated actor during his lifetime.

"Baba Suwe's death had left a vacuum that would take some time to be filled in the entertainment industry.

"I pray that God will grant the late Babatunde Omidina eternal rest and grant the family, colleagues and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss," the governor said.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu [LASG]
Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu [LASG] Pulse Nigeria

Omidina, a renowned comic, died on Monday at the age of 63.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said Baba Suwe's demise was also painful and a great loss to the deceased's family.

He said it was equally a painful loss to Nollywood and to the country as a whole, especially for fans and lovers of the popular Yoruba actor.

The governor urged the deceased's family, friends, associates and movie practitioners to take the death of Omidina in good faith and as an act of God.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Tambuwal says Nigeria must embrace restructuring to survive

Governor Tambuwal says Nigeria must embrace restructuring to survive

Senator wants Police Force to get sophisticated equipment to tackle insecurity

Senator wants Police Force to get sophisticated equipment to tackle insecurity

Police rescue kidnapped students, others in Zamfara

Police rescue kidnapped students, others in Zamfara

Governor Sanwo-Olu praises late Baba Suwe as 'bundle of talent'

Governor Sanwo-Olu praises late Baba Suwe as 'bundle of talent'

EFCC arrests former minister Fani-Kayode over alleged fraud

EFCC arrests former minister Fani-Kayode over alleged fraud

Reps pass bill abolishing BSc, HND dichotomy

Reps pass bill abolishing BSc, HND dichotomy

NCC alerts Nigerians on false Davido’s airtime, data giveaway advert

NCC alerts Nigerians on false Davido’s airtime, data giveaway advert

Speak out if your child was killed at Lekki Toll Gate – FG tells concerned families

Speak out if your child was killed at Lekki Toll Gate – FG tells concerned families

Benue Assembly approves Ortom's request to borrow N18.225 billion

Benue Assembly approves Ortom's request to borrow N18.225 billion

Trending

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (left), with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (right) [U.S. Mission in Nigeria]

Military unhappy with how panel's report of Lekki massacre was leaked

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor [NASS]

Lagos judicial panel reports that 'there was an attempt to cover up' Lekki shooting

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), receives the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry from panel chairperson, the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi (right) [LASG]

Gunmen kill Zamfara APC governorship aspirant along Kaduna-Abuja highway

Alhaji Sagir Hamida. [e-nigeriang]