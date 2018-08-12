Pulse.ng logo
Governor Samuel Ortom says EFCC is working for APC

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has described the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as the strike squad of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). play

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has described the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as the strike squad of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ortom also said that no amount of persecution will make him go back to the ruling party.

The anti-graft agency had earlier blocked the bank accounts of the Benue state government.

Governor Ortom said the ruling party has been using the EFCC to cripple the activities of the state government.

According to Daily Post, he said  “After succumbing to nationwide condemnation of its illegal freezing of Benue State Government accounts, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has resorted to yet another shameful act in its desperation to cripple governance in the state.

“The anti-graft agency’s latest move is the bandying of figures in national dailies claiming that such figures are those of transactions in the accounts owned by the Benue State Government.

“It released figures allegedly withdrawn from the Benue State Government accounts without disclosing the dates of the withdrawals and the period during which they were made.

“The commission has also not been able to state accounts into which such monies withdrawn were paid to prove that the funds had been diverted.

“EFCC is contented with publishing the figures without stating how impropriety has been established.

“Are government monies supposed to be kept in the accounts indefinitely without expenditure? Their objective is apparently to give Governor Samuel Ortom and his administration a bad name.

ALSO READ: EFCC unfreezes Benue govt’s accounts

“On this score, it is clear that the EFCC has now become both a strike squad of the APC for torment, and their law court for the trial and conviction of political opponents.

“The commission may torment and persecute Governor Ortom and his subordinates on the directives of the powers that be as much as it serves their purposes, but he will neither be distracted nor reconsider his defection from APC.”

The Benue state Governor has also threatened to sue the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

