Governor Oyebanji felicitates ex-governor, Fayose at 63

Oyebanji, in a congratulatory message issued by Yinka Oyebode, his Special Adviser on Media, on Wednesday, described Fayose as a courageous leader, loved by the people for his mastery of grassroots politics.

Oyebanji said Fayose was passionate about the progress of Ekiti and had contributed greatly to the development of the state. The governor added that Fayose’s undying passion for the development of Ekiti was evident in some of the projects he executed during his tenure as governor of the state.

While describing Fayose as a thorough bred politician, Oyebanji said the former governor was well -respected for always speaking truth to power.

“We celebrate a distinguished leader, former Governor Fayose today and remain thankful for his undying love for our dear state as well as his support for this administration.

“Evidently ,former Governor Fayose has chosen Ekiti development over and above partisan interest and we celebrate him for this statesmanship.