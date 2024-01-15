No family will be left alone in face of adversity - Otu vows support for fallen heroes families

Otu gave the assurance in Calabar during a service at the Presbyterian Church, Hope Waddell Parish, held in honour of the fallen heroes as part of the activities to mark the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Represented by Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh, Secretary to the State Government, the governor said Nigeria reached its current level today because some people made sacrifices and even paid the ultimate price.

“I believe we should not allow their toil to go in vain; we stand by you and are ready to offer support whenever needed; it is our commitment that no family is left alone in the face of adversity.

“Far beyond this ceremony, we will support the widows and legion,” the governor said.

He commended the officers and men of the security agencies for their efforts in battling insecurity in the state, urging them to continue to do their best to ensure that peace reigns in the state and the country at large.

The Prelate of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Ekpenyong Akpanika, emphasised the importance of sacrifice for the nation. Akpanika said Nigerians should take the opportunity of the Armed Forces Remembrance celebrations to reflect more on the meaning and importance of sacrifice as it affected the interest of the nation.

According to him, “this service affords us the opportunity to reflect and seek peaceful ways of living with members of the society.