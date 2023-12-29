Governor Otu signs Cross River's ₦296 billion 2024 budget into law

Speaking at the ceremony at the Governor's Office, Calabar, Otu said that the budget was made up of ₦180 billion capital expenditure and ₦116 billion recurrent expenditure.

He said the budget was about ₦96 billion higher than the ₦250 billion submitted to the state House of Assembly for consideration.

The governor said the increase was predicated on the need to provide adequate financial support for the persons living with disabilities.

"The increase in the budget allocation for this community is not just a necessity but a moral imperative to erase social imbalance of this special demographics as they are a vulnerable group.

"This increase will facilitate better access to healthcare, assistive technologies, education, and employment opportunities tailored to their capabilities; it is not just a fiscal decision but a statement of our values as a society.

"In addition, there is an upscale budgetary provision for payment of gratuity, debt services, counterpart funds, nutrition activities, social protection, climate change and gender responsive budget," he said.

He said his administration was committed to prudent spending, effective governance, and unwavering dedication to the welfare of the people.

Otu said that he had given directive for early submission of the 2024-2026 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper.

He said to achieve the laudable objectives of the budget, his administration would further intensify revenue mobilization effort.