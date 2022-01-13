RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Okowa mourns Alao-Akala

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Okowa says Alao-Akala contributed immensely to the development of Oyo state.

Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala died at the age of 71.
Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala died at the age of 71.

Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has commiserated with the family of Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala on the passing of former Governor of Oyo State.

Recommended articles

Akala, who ruled Oyo State from 2007 to 2011 died in the early hours of Wednesday in Ogbomoso.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa said the passing of Alao-Akala at this critical time of the country’s political history was painful and regrettable.

He said that the former governor contributed immensely to the development of his state as a former Deputy Governor to Alhaji Rashidi Ladoja, and later as Governor of the state.

“The late Alao-Akala was a patriot and a political icon whose life-long dedication and indefatigable commitment to serving the people will continue to be remembered.

“His contributions to the socio-political and economic development of Nigeria and indeed, humanity will remain indelible.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with his family, Governor Seyi Makinde, the government and people of Oyo State, numerous friends, associates and admirers of the deceased politician.

“It is my prayer that God grant the immediate family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he stated.

Alao-Akala died at the age of 71.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Security personnel rescue abducted Plateau poly students – PPRO

Security personnel rescue abducted Plateau poly students – PPRO

EFCC arrests fake Army General who claimed Buhari nominated him as COAS

EFCC arrests fake Army General who claimed Buhari nominated him as COAS

Gov Umahi says Ebonyi will never be part of Biafra

Gov Umahi says Ebonyi will never be part of Biafra

Governor Okowa mourns Alao-Akala

Governor Okowa mourns Alao-Akala

Osinbajo to grace 8th Ahmadu Bello lecture in Kano

Osinbajo to grace 8th Ahmadu Bello lecture in Kano

UNILORIN warns admission-seekers against scammers

UNILORIN warns admission-seekers against scammers

Buhari arrives Ogun for inauguration of projects

Buhari arrives Ogun for inauguration of projects

UK to spend £16m as educational support to Nigeria's North-East

UK to spend £16m as educational support to Nigeria's North-East

Governor Umahi's strategy to win 2023 presidential election is...God

Governor Umahi's strategy to win 2023 presidential election is...God

Trending

New Anambra airport records 142 flights, 3,865 passengers in 1 month

Anambra Cargo Airport (Guardian)

UN chief wants Buhari to punish terrorists who massacred over 200 villagers in Zamfara

President Muhammadu Buhari with Antonio Guterres [Bayo Omoboriowo]

EFCC recovered N152 billion, $386 million, BTC, ETH last year

EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa [EFCC]

Former Oyo Governor Alao-Akala dies at 71

adebayo-alao-akala