Governor Ododo gifts 11 cars to judges, promises additional vehicles soon

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor added that the gesture is a proof of his administration’s priority for the welfare of judicial officers in the state for optimum service and results.

Ododo, while presenting the cars to the state Chief Judge, Justice Josiah Mejabi, at Muhammad Buhar Square, Lokoja, promised to deliver the last batch very soon.

The governor, represented by the Head of Service, Elijah Evimemi, said that the gesture was proof of his administration’s priority for the welfare of judicial officers in the state for optimum service and results.

“The issuance of the 11 vehicles is in fulfilment of my promise to the judiciary on the day of the swearing-in of newly-appointed judges in July to add more cars to the arm.

“That day, this government gave out 14 vehicles and today, we are giving out 11 more to our hardworking judicial officers in the state.

“We hope to supply more soon so that it can go round all our judges and magistrates operating in the state,” he said.

Ododo urged the judicial officers to reciprocate the government’s gesture by doing justice to all and sundry seeking their service in courtrooms. Responding, the chief judge thanked the governor for keeping to his promise to the judiciary by donating utility vehicles to the judicial officers in the state.

Mejabi said that the vehicles would go a long way in assisting them in the performance of their duties of adjudication on matters concerning the unity and peaceful coexistence of Kogi residents.

He described Ododo as the people’s governor, based on the people-oriented policies and programmes being implemented and felt by citizens.

“I can openly say here that his administration is an inclusive one that is characterised with fairness and justice.

“Ododo is a man of his words. His words are followed by actions. I believe he will soon donate the last batch of the vehicles to us so that all the judicial officers will have theirs,” he added.

The chief judge expressed the hope that after being through with the health sector, the governor would look at the renovation of courts to make them more conducive.

