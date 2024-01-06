Governor Oborevwori to link Delta rural communities with durable roads

Aniagwu stated this shortly after the inspection of construction of Jolly Avenue in Onicha-Ugbo, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

He said Oborevwori was determined to deliver no fewer than 130 kilometres of road projects across the state ahead of his first year anniversary in office.

Aniagwu urged the contractors and the supervising engineers in the ministry to ensure they deliver quality work for the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are here today at the instance of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to see the level of work done on this road and I can tell you that I am very impressed with the speed of work here.

"Governor Oborevwori is determined to link rural communities across the state with very durable roads that can stand the test of time.

"The governor believes that once the people are connected with quality roads, it will improve the socio-economic development of the people," he said.

"As a state government, we are taking advantage of the dry season to deliver on a number of roads across the state and in that regard we are targeting no fewer than 130 kilometres of roads to be delivered and ready for inauguration ahead of Governor Oborevwori's first anniversary in office.