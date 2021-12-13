Governor Obiano orders closure of petrol stations with gas skits

Obiano also ordered sealing off of the two petrol stations, Chris Tee and Silver Fuel Stations, gutted by fire on Sunday night.

He gave the directive on Monday when he visited the scene of the explosion at Boromeo Roundabout, Onitsha.

The governor warned dealers to desist from building gas skits within their premises.

"I got information that the fire was ignited when the dealers were in the process of offloading and discharging cooking gas. It is quite unfortunate.

"But I am happy with the quick response of the state fire service and security agencies," he said.

Also speaking to newsmen, Mr Martin Agbili, Director, State Fire Service, said his men spent over six hours battling the inferno.

Agbili said four fire trucks were deployed on receipt of the distress call, but regretted that the fire was difficult to contain due to the products' combustible nature.

"Two diesel-laden tankers and about seven cars were burnt during the inferno, and the fire was extinguished with mixture of water and chemical foam compound.

"For now, we cannot ascertain the cause of the fire until proper investigation is carried out.

"To the glory of God, no life was lost, though, about two tankers loaded with diesel and seven different cars were burnt during the inferno," Agbili said.

He reassured the people of the state of the agency's commitment to safeguarding their lives and property during any fire outbreak.