The Anambra Government has praised the security agencies in the state for working closely to ensure security of lives and property during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

A statement by Mr C-Don Adinuba, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, said that the Governor of the state, Willie Obiano, made the commendation in Awka on Friday.

“We achieved an excellent result, though not 100 per cent, in terms of security during the recent yuletide season because of the wonderful cooperation among the sister security agencies,” Obiano said.

The governor described as “exceptional achievement“, the rescue of two Catholic priests in Umueri, Anambra East Local Government Area, by security agents within 72 hours of their abduction on Christmas eve.

“The traditional rivalry among security and intelligence agencies in different parts of the world, including Nigeria, does not obtain here.

“Rather, what we have in Anambra is cooperation among security operatives and there is even excellent coordination,’’ he added.

Obiano noted that federal agencies, including the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) were always ready to assist in clearing traffic, anytime the Anambra State Traffic Management Agency reported traffic gridlock in any part of the state.

“I think other parts of Nigeria should come to Anambra and see how peaceful coordination helps in achieving improved security operations to the people,’’ he said.

The governor attributed the strong cooperation among federal and state agencies in the state to the deliberate strategy adopted to make Anambra “the first choice investment destination in Nigeria.

“I have consistently stated that investments go first and foremost to peaceful and stable places.

“Therefore, the unprecedented investment flow of over four billion dollars in just four years to Anambra, is not fortuitous or a mere happenstance, but the result of a well-planned, deliberate security strategy.’’

The Nigeria Police, Department of State Security, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and FRSC were among the agencies commended by the governor.

The others include the Nigeria Prison Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA) Brigade, Anambra Vigilante Services as well as the Anambra Traffic Management Agency (ATMA).