Governor Mutfwang signs ₦314.8 billion 2024 budget into law in Plateau

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor expressed optimism that the budget’s implementation would improve the living conditions of the people.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau. [Twitter:@tvcnewsng]
Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau. [Twitter:@tvcnewsng]

The budget is ₦164.9 billion higher than the ₦149.9 billion budgeted in 2023. Christened “Budget of New Beginnings’’, the 2024 budget has a recurrent expenditure component of ₦162.3 billion and capital expenditure of ₦152.5 billion.

As governor, this Appropriation Bill encapsulates our vision to transform Plateau into a citadel of glory.

“We believe Plateau deserves better than what was previously in place.

“We encountered a state of neglect in critical sectors and we are determined to lay a new foundation for a sustainable, excellent, and value-adding future.

“This (budget) reflects a significant step toward the comprehensive development of the state across all sectors,’’ the governor said.

He expressed optimism that the budget’s implementation would improve the living conditions of the people, and urged citizens to support the government for continued progress.

“We are committed to pursuing development to elevate Plateau among the states in Nigeria. As we begin the budget implementation next year, Plateau will rise to greatness,’’ he stated.

Speaking at the ceremony, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Chrysanthus Dawam, noted that government initially proposed to spend ₦295.5 billion in 2024. He said the House of Assembly, however, increased the budget size to ₦314.8 billion.

Dawam added that the budget would be funded through Internally Generated Revenue of ₦38.3 billion, Federal Government allocation of ₦151.4 billion and Capital Receipts of ₦60.2 billion, among other revenue sources.

