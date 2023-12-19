Governor Mutfwang sympathises with victims of Jos tanker crash
This is contained in a condolence message issued by Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA) to the governor, issued on Tuesday in Jos. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a tanker conveying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), crashed at Mararaban Jama’a area and destroyed many shops and other properties worth millions.
The governor, who described the incident as unfortunate, thanked God that no live was lost in the accident. He, however, prayed for speedy recovery for those who sustained various degrees of injuries during the incident.
Mutfwang, however, appealed to motorists to obey all traffic rules and regulations as they travel during this festive season. He reaffirmed his commitment to provide a conducive and peaceful atmosphere for all citizens to carry out their lawful duties without any form of intimidation.
