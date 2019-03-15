Hajiya Maistiyari, the 80-year-old mother-in-law to Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, has regained her freedom a week after she was kidnapped.

She was abducted from her Dandume Crescent residence in the Sabon Gari area of the state by hooded abductors on Friday, March 8, 2019.

However, according to the spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, Maistiyari, mother to Masari's wife, Binta, was released on Thursday, March 14.

"I am very happy to inform you that the the mother in- law of His Excellency, Aminu Masari, has been released by her abductors yesterday 14/03/2019 by 16:00hrs. She is hale and hearty. She has already been reunited with her family after necessary medical check-ups," he said.

It's unknown if a ransom was paid for her release as is often the practice.