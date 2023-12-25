ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Makinde wants Nigerian Christians to emulate Jesus Christ

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor said the challenges facing the country were not insurmountable with prayers, patience and decisive actions.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a Christmas message by the governor to residents of the state, made available on Monday in Ibadan by his Chief Press Secretary, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

The governor said the challenges facing the country were not insurmountable with prayers, patience and decisive actions.

According to the governor, it is understandable that the country is going through tough times, but residents of Oyo State must believe in God and trust in the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wished all residents of Oyo State a merry Christmas, noting, "Christmas presents us with the opportunity to relive the message taught by the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ and to follow the path.

"In his birth, Jesus Christ taught us the lessons of love and humility and through his life, we were taught the lessons on sacrificial living and respect for lawful authority.

"I encourage our people to emulate Christ by spreading love and reaching out to others at this trying time.

"As an administration, we are not unaware of the tough times the country is going through but we are doing everything possible to mitigate the effects of the economic hardship.

"Only last week, I signed into law the 2024 Budget of Economic Recovery with a view to beginning the implementation that will rejuvenate our economy and re-energise our people economically.

ADVERTISEMENT

"But as the saying goes, tough times never last, tough people do, I urge our people to be prayerful and to support our government to beat the situation."

The governor urged all residents of the state to be conscious of their security during the yuletide.

He called on the residents to report to the appropriate security agencies through the Citizen Emergency Number 615, when they suspect any criminal acts in their environment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

His nationalistic approach to governance is remarkable - PDP-GF celebrates Makinde @ 56

His nationalistic approach to governance is remarkable - PDP-GF celebrates Makinde @ 56

Governor Yahaya celebrates APC National chairman Ganduje at 74

Governor Yahaya celebrates APC National chairman Ganduje at 74

Governor Makinde wants Nigerian Christians to emulate Jesus Christ

Governor Makinde wants Nigerian Christians to emulate Jesus Christ

Exemption of ASUU from IPPIS unfair, civil servants complain

Exemption of ASUU from IPPIS unfair, civil servants complain

We feel your pains, never despair, Labour Party tells Nigerians at Christmas

We feel your pains, never despair, Labour Party tells Nigerians at Christmas

Blessings for same-sex couples signs of end time, Nigerian clerics

Blessings for same-sex couples signs of end time, Nigerian clerics

Amotekun parades 12 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Ondo

Amotekun parades 12 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Ondo

Defence Chief urges Nigerians to unite against common enemies

Defence Chief urges Nigerians to unite against common enemies

Your sacrifice is not in vain, Akpabio assures Nigerians in Christmas message

Your sacrifice is not in vain, Akpabio assures Nigerians in Christmas message

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Minister Uju Kennedy [Twitter: @barujukennnedy]

Minister of Women Affairs condemns domestic abuse incident in Akwa Ibom

FRSC Osun deploys 1,225 officers for Christmas highway safety [Gistbriefly]

FRSC Osun deploys 1,225 officers for Christmas highway safety

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]

Nigeria Labour Congress urges FG to tackle cash crunch, avert hardships for citizens

Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State (Dailyfocus News)

Nasarawa Assembly cautions against sabotaging Gov Sule’s education plans