Gov Makinde unveils 38.4km of feeder roads, promises solar lights installation

News Agency Of Nigeria

The inaugurated feeder roads are part of the 95.5-kilometres asphaltic improvement/rehabilitation projects awarded in December 2023 by state government.

Makinde inaugurates 38.4 km feeder roads in Ibadan [Blueprint Newspapers Limited]
Makinde inaugurates 38.4 km feeder roads in Ibadan [Blueprint Newspapers Limited]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inaugurated roads include 8.5 kilometres of dualised Mile 110 Ring Road Challenge, 3.8 kilometres of dualised Iyaganku quarters Ring Road and 10.8 kilometres of Agodi Gate – Molete Road.

Others are; 3.5 kilometres of Oke Adu – Orita Aperin Road, 1.4 kilometres of Idi Arere -Molete Road, 2.15 kilometres of Oke Ado – Ring Road and 5.4 kilometres of General Gas – Zenzengolf Road.

NAN also reports that the inaugurated feeder roads are part of the 95.5-kilometres asphaltic improvement/rehabilitation projects awarded in December 2023 by the state government.

Makinde, in his address, reiterated the commitment of his administration to improve road infrastructure across the state. He said solar lights would be installed on all the inaugurated roads and assured the people that his administration would rehabilitate all feeder roads across the state.

The governor announced that the second phase of the feeder road rehabilitation projects would accommodate Ogbomoso, Iseyin and other towns across the state. He also promised that his government would continue to serve the people of the state till the last day of the administration.

Makinde commended the three contractors handling the projects, Kopek Construction Company, Craineburg Construction Company and Ratcon Construction Company, for their timely completion and quality job delivery.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Prof. Daud Sangodoyin, said the successful completion of the road projects had helped to improve traffic flow within the Ibadan metropolis.

Sangodoyin said that the completion of the feeder roads would enhance smooth vehicular movement, thereby reducing traffic congestion and the burden of vehicle maintenance.

