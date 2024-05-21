ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Makinde mourns passing of former minister, Prince Ajibola Afonja

News Agency Of Nigeria

Afonja, also a former Chairman of First Bank Plc, died on Sunday night at the University College Hospital, (UCH) Ibadan, at 82.

Gov Makinde
Gov Makinde

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by Moses Also, Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media, on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Afonja, also a former Chairman of First Bank Plc, hailed from Oyo town. He died on Sunday night at the University College Hospital, (UCH) Ibadan, at 82.

Makinde described Afonja as an illustrious son of Oyo State, who represented and promoted the state well. He commiserated with the immediate family of the former minister, the people of Oyo town, and the people of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He prayed to God to grant the soul of the deceased peaceful repose and to stand by the family and the community he left behind.

“I received the news of the death of a former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Prince Ajibola Afonja, with shock and sadness.

“Prince Afonja was a great ambassador of Oyo State, who promoted the state and made immense contributions to its growth.

“It is my prayer that God grant repose to his soul and grant him Aljana Firdausi,” the governor said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adamawa Govt reports 838 measles cases and 49 deaths, urges hard immunity

Adamawa Govt reports 838 measles cases and 49 deaths, urges hard immunity

Yobe Govt acquires ₦14bn contract for farm equipment to boost agriculture

Yobe Govt acquires ₦14bn contract for farm equipment to boost agriculture

FCT DSS says Tinubu successfully solved manhood theft issue in 1 year

FCT DSS says Tinubu successfully solved manhood theft issue in 1 year

Otti swings into action to rescue 3 stolen Abia school kids of same parents

Otti swings into action to rescue 3 stolen Abia school kids of same parents

Governor Makinde mourns passing of former minister, Prince Ajibola Afonja

Governor Makinde mourns passing of former minister, Prince Ajibola Afonja

President Tinubu’s 1 year anniversary begins May 22

President Tinubu’s 1 year anniversary begins May 22

Air Peace denies UK safety breach, labels report as fear-mongering

Air Peace denies UK safety breach, labels report as fear-mongering

Military transfers 350 rescued from Sambisa forest to Borno Govt for rehabilitation

Military transfers 350 rescued from Sambisa forest to Borno Govt for rehabilitation

Court sends Ekiti monarch-elect to detention over certificate forgery

Court sends Ekiti monarch-elect to detention over certificate forgery

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

4 suspects charged to court for kidnapping UniAbuja lecturers, kids in 2021

4 suspects charged to court for kidnapping UniAbuja lecturers, kids in 2021

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Premium Times Nigeria]

Tinubu orders MDAs to only buy vehicles powered by CNG, solar or electric

FCTA marks 500 structures for demolition along Karmo – Dei-Dei road corridor [NAN]

FCTA issues 24-hr demolition notices to clear 500 illegal markets, shanties

400 detainees rot in Kano prison with no case files, no records [Ripples Nigeria]

400 detainees rot in Kano prison with no case files, no records