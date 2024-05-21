Governor Makinde mourns passing of former minister, Prince Ajibola Afonja

This is contained in a statement issued by Moses Also, Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media, on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Afonja, also a former Chairman of First Bank Plc, hailed from Oyo town. He died on Sunday night at the University College Hospital, (UCH) Ibadan, at 82.

Makinde described Afonja as an illustrious son of Oyo State, who represented and promoted the state well. He commiserated with the immediate family of the former minister, the people of Oyo town, and the people of the state.

He prayed to God to grant the soul of the deceased peaceful repose and to stand by the family and the community he left behind.

“I received the news of the death of a former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Prince Ajibola Afonja, with shock and sadness.

“Prince Afonja was a great ambassador of Oyo State, who promoted the state and made immense contributions to its growth.