ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Makinde approves 35% salary increase for legislative workers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The approvals include 35% basic salary, legislative duty allowance and 30% of other allowances under the Negotiated Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure.

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]
Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

Recommended articles

The Assembly Speaker, Debo Ogundoyin, made this known on Tuesday during the 2024 inter-faith service for civil servants in the state. Ogundoyin said the approvals include 35% basic salary, legislative duty allowance and 30% of other allowances under the Negotiated Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure.

He added that 10% of annual basic salary would be reinstated as leave bonus. The speaker while commending the governor for the gesture, implored him to encourage other governors to give priority to the legislative arm of government in their respective states.

He said prioritising the welfare of legislative workers would enhance a stronger, more effective and sustainable state legislative institution across the country. Ogundoyin also requested for “a future increase in the 30% negotiated CONLESS". “Our aspiration for Oyo State is to lead in the full implementation of CONLESS in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also request for the digitisation of assembly chamber and offices to enhance live plenaries,” he said.

The speaker reassured the people of Oyo State that the 10th State House of Assembly was committed to protecting the cordial relationship that exists between the Legislature and the Executive as well as the Judiciary.

He noted that such cordial relationship would make Oyo State the pace setter state in its real and true sense.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army Chief announces arrest of soldier who insulted Sanwo-Olu online

Army Chief announces arrest of soldier who insulted Sanwo-Olu online

Political opportunist - Labour Party reacts to Doyin Okupe's resignation

Political opportunist - Labour Party reacts to Doyin Okupe's resignation

Governor Makinde approves 35% salary increase for legislative workers

Governor Makinde approves 35% salary increase for legislative workers

ASUU decries move to create 47 more universities, tasks govt on funding existing ones

ASUU decries move to create 47 more universities, tasks govt on funding existing ones

Tinubu reduces number of officials who can travel with him on foreign trips to 20

Tinubu reduces number of officials who can travel with him on foreign trips to 20

BREAKING: Tinubu summons Tunji-Ojo allegedly over ₦438m Betta Edu scandal

BREAKING: Tinubu summons Tunji-Ojo allegedly over ₦438m Betta Edu scandal

IMF approves $60.7m disbursement to Mozambique after review of 3-year loan programme

IMF approves $60.7m disbursement to Mozambique after review of 3-year loan programme

Deceased Katsina corps member involved in road accident, not killed by bandits - NYSC clarifies

Deceased Katsina corps member involved in road accident, not killed by bandits - NYSC clarifies

Betta Edu arrives EFCC office for interrogation over alleged ₦585m scandal

Betta Edu arrives EFCC office for interrogation over alleged ₦585m scandal

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

SDP-National-Chairman-Alhaji-Shehu-Gabam [Tribune Online]

Be bold in implementing electoral laws, constitution in future elections - SDP tells INEC