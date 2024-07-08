ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Lawal urges Muslims to be devoted, says prayers will restore peace to Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor added that the Islamic New Year serves as a time for self-reflection on the events of the past years.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]
In his message, the governor expressed his hope for a year filled with blessings for the Muslims in the state and Nigeria. He encouraged them to remain devoted to their prayers for peace to be restored.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris, said the Islamic New Year serves as a time for self-reflection on the events of the past years.

Lawal said, “Today, 1st Muharram marks the end of the year 1445 AH and the beginning of a new year 1446AH in the Islamic Calendar.

“It is an opportunity for all Muslims, not only in Zamfara but in the country, to be steadfast in prayers, especially for the return of peace.

“We all have a collective role to play for the betterment of our state and country in totality.

“I wish all the Muslims a year filled with happiness, progress, and abundant blessings. May Allah bless and protect our state, Zamfara, and Nigeria.”

