Governor Lawal approves ₦4 billion gratuity payment to LG workers, teachers

The State Govt had already set up committees for the verification of LG workers and retired primary school teachers from 2012 to date.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]
Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Chika, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Gusau after defending the 2024 budget proposal for the 14 Local Government Areas (LGAs) at the House of Assembly.

Chika said that the State Government had already set up committees for the verification of local government workers and retired primary school teachers from 2012 to date.

“The committee has already commenced the verification, very soon we will commence the payment.

“Possibly by tomorrow, Friday, or next week Monday we will begin the payment of verified beneficiaries.

“Since inception, the present administration under Gov. Lawal has been making arrangements to increase the salary of local government workers and primary teachers in the state,” Chika said.

Earlier, the Chairman of, the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Hamisu Faru, commended the 14 LGAs for their compliance with the assembly’s rules and regulations during the exercise.

Faru urged the council chairmen to intensify efforts to improve the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of their councils.

“Each of the 14 LGAs must initiate ways to enhance their IGR to enable the government to execute development projects, especially in rural communities.

“The seventh assembly in the state is committed to ensuring better revenue generation and remittance and since our inception, we have reviewed laws in line with the modern system of revenue generation.

“This exercise is part of the assembly’s efforts to enhance the IGR of the state, in line with the governor’s rescue mission’s policies and programmes,” Faru stated.

Governor Lawal approves ₦4 billion gratuity payment to LG workers, teachers

