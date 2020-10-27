Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau has relaxed the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on Jos North and Jos South local government areas of the state.

Dr Makut Macham, the Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPA) to the governor, announced this in a statement on Tuesday in Jos.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lalong had imposed the curfew after hoodlums invaded, vandalised and looted some warehouses in the state where COVID-19 palliatives were kept.

According to Macham, the new directive would take effect from 6 am to 12 midnight on Wednesday, October 28, until further notice.

"Based on the assessment of the security situation in the state and upon the recommendation of the Security Council, the Executive Governor, Simon Lalong, has approved the relaxation of the curfew imposed on Jos South and Jos North local government areas, with effect from Wednesday.

"By this directive, the curfew is hereby relaxed to commence from 6 am to 12 midnight beginning from Wednesday, untill further notice.

"No movement will be allowed between the hours of 12 midnight and 6 am.

"Citizens are advised to go about their lawful businesses without any fear as security agencies have been directed to ensure effective patrols and surveillance to protect lives and property," he said

Macham added that the governor had directed security agencies to arrest those involved in the vandalisation and looting of public and private properties in the state

The DOPA said that the governor, after assessment of the wanton destruction done to public properties and private businesses in the state, warned that anyone caught indulging in such criminal act would be decisively dealt with.

"The security agencies have equally been directed to identify and arrest any individual or group of persons that engage in any acts of criminality including looting, arson, vandalism and threat to lives and property in the state.

"The governor after going round areas affected by the recent acts of vandalism, arson and destruction in company of the Plateau State caucus in the National Assembly, expresses deep sadness over the level of destruction of both public and private properties and the magnitude of loss recorded.

"The governor appeals to the youths to desist from such disgraceful acts, and warns that those cought engaging in such activities will be made to face the full wrath of the law," Macham added.