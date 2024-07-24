Governor Idris disbands 21 local government council administrators

The dissolution is contained in a circular addressed to the Sole Administrators and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday. It was signed by the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Aliyu Hassan-Kalgo.

The circular read in part: “I am directed to write and notify you that Gov. Nasir Idris has directed the dissolution of Local Government Administrators in the state with immediate effect.

“All the local government sole administrators are to hand over the affairs of the Local Government (LG), including all the LG property in their possession, to the Director of Administration of their respective LG councils on or before Thursday, July 25, 2024.”

It stated that the governor appreciated their contribution and successes recorded during their stewardship and wished them Allah’s guidance and assistance in their future endeavours.