Governor Idris declares Monday public holiday for Islamic new year in Kebbi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 1st of Muharram is on a Sunday and due to the importance of the Islamic New Year, the government decided to shift the public holiday to Monday.

Dr Nasir Idris (PUNCH)
Alhaji Auwal Manu-Dogondaji, the state Commissioner for Establishment, said this in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Friday. According to him, the 1st of Muharram is on a Sunday, and due to the importance of the Islamic New Year, the government decided to shift the public holiday to Monday.

Manu-Dogondaji congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the advent of the new Islamic calendar, urging the Muslims to sustain fervent prayers for peace, security and prosperity of Kebbi and the nation as a whole.

“I extend the congratulation of the governor to the entire Muslim Ummah across the globe,” the commissioner said.

