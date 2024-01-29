Governor Idris approves ₦27.5 million for Law school fees of 38 indigenes
The gesture of the governor is a fulfilment of his promise to provide quality education for all in the state.
The approval is contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Justice, Dr Junaidu Bello-Marshal and issued to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.
“The 28 Bar Part II students will receive ₦750,000 each, while the Bar Part I students will get ₦650,000 each.
"The governor’s approval became necessary when the management of the Nigerian Law School increased the fees to ₦476,000 for Bar Part II and ₦353,000 for Bar Part I,” he said.
Bello-Marshall thanked the governor for the kind gesture and urged the students to be good ambassadors of the state.
