Speaking as he played host to a delegation from the presidential committee on drug abuse led by General Mohammad Buba Marwa (rtd.) on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Government House, Kano, Ganduje stressed that from May 29, 2019, he will only hire people to fill in the roles of special assistants, heads of agencies and commissioners in his administration, if they pass a mandatory drug test, according to a report on the development by The Guardian.

The newspaper also reports the governor as stressing that following concerns over abuse of hard substances in Kano, his administration has concluded plans to establish a state-owned drug abuse agency to battle drug addiction.

Ganduje reportedly said that the establishment of the drug abuse agency, apart from complementing other existing institutions, will further enhance activities of the government’s Drug Reformatory Institute (DRI), which was originally set up for rehabilitation of drug addicts in the state.

Ganduje bags a second term

Governor Ganduje’s current cabinet will be dissolved on May 29, 2019.

Ganduje was re-elected for a second term in office after the March 29 supplementary gubernatorial election in Kano.

According to the result of the election announced by the electoral commission, Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 1,033,695 votes to beat Kabir-Yusuf of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who got 1,024,713 votes.