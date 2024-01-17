Fubara promises conducive work environment for journalists in Rivers

Johnson made the remark on Tuesday, when members of NAN staff in Port Harcourt Zonal Office visited him in his office. He said that the present administration in the state "is press friendly, although not very loud” and urged the journalists to always portray the state in positive light.

He commended NAN for its effective news reportage and urged the agency not to relent in ensuring well-balanced reports. He pledged to collaborate with the agency to ensure that relevant information was always released for its reportage. Johnson also said that NAN as a media organisation that is reliable, disseminates information to various subscribers across the country.

Earlier, Janefrances Oraka, the NAN Port Harcourt Zonal Manager, said that the visit was to harness ways of effective coverage of the state by NAN. Oraka assured the commissioner that the agency would work efficiently to project the programmes and policies of government and the public at large.

