ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fubara promises conducive work environment for journalists in Rivers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Journalists are urged to always portray the state in positive light.

Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara [Twitter/@SimFubaraKSC]
Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara [Twitter/@SimFubaraKSC]

Recommended articles

Johnson made the remark on Tuesday, when members of NAN staff in Port Harcourt Zonal Office visited him in his office. He said that the present administration in the state "is press friendly, although not very loud” and urged the journalists to always portray the state in positive light.

He commended NAN for its effective news reportage and urged the agency not to relent in ensuring well-balanced reports. He pledged to collaborate with the agency to ensure that relevant information was always released for its reportage. Johnson also said that NAN as a media organisation that is reliable, disseminates information to various subscribers across the country.

Earlier, Janefrances Oraka, the NAN Port Harcourt Zonal Manager, said that the visit was to harness ways of effective coverage of the state by NAN. Oraka assured the commissioner that the agency would work efficiently to project the programmes and policies of government and the public at large.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also informed the commissioner about other NAN news products, which include PR-Wire and SMS, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abia records 3 suspected measles cases, implements preventive measures

Abia records 3 suspected measles cases, implements preventive measures

Fubara promises conducive work environment for journalists in Rivers

Fubara promises conducive work environment for journalists in Rivers

President Tinubu, Akpabio, Abass, others celebrate Akande's 85th birthday

President Tinubu, Akpabio, Abass, others celebrate Akande's 85th birthday

MTN, Glo, Airtel, others disconnect phone lines over NIN-SIM linkage

MTN, Glo, Airtel, others disconnect phone lines over NIN-SIM linkage

Youths should be engaged to drive nation’s economy - Governor Radda

Youths should be engaged to drive nation’s economy - Governor Radda

Oyo Police not yet sure what caused worrying Ibadan explosion

Oyo Police not yet sure what caused worrying Ibadan explosion

UCH calls out off-duty workers to attend to Ibadan explosion victims

UCH calls out off-duty workers to attend to Ibadan explosion victims

Hours after explosion, government yet to understand what happened in Ibadan

Hours after explosion, government yet to understand what happened in Ibadan

Tinubu thanks Buhari for not interfering in his government

Tinubu thanks Buhari for not interfering in his government

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu and French President, Emmanuel Macron at a recent climate change summit in Paris. [Twitter:NosaAsemota]

Tinubu calls for strengthened cooperation with France to end terrorism

FCT senator, Ireti Kingibe. [Twitter:@newsleverage]

250 persons will benefit from grants for film logistics in FCT – Lawmaker

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religious, ethnic – Kashim Shettima [Presidency

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religion, ethnicity – Shettima

Kano residents laud judiciary for standing by truth [Daily Trust]

Kano Police record zero crime during Supreme Court judgment celebrations