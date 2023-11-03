ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Eno approves ₦450m counterpart fund for World Bank projects

News Agency Of Nigeria

Eno affirms that the bank’s vision connects with his administration’s ARISE Agenda.

Governor Umo Eno [The Mail]
Governor Umo Eno [The Mail]

Recommended articles

Eno announced the approval on Friday, when he hosted a World Bank delegation to his office at the Government House, Uyo. The delegation was led by the Country Director for Nigeria, Shudham Chaudhury.

The governor expressed his administration’s readiness to partner with agencies in priority areas of agriculture and rural development. He affirmed that the bank’s vision connects with his administration’s ARISE Agenda.

He said: “Most of the programmes, like you rightly observed, complement our ARISE Agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are willing to work with you to ensure that we continue to scale up where necessary.

“For now, agriculture is the key thing the ARISE agenda addresses.

“We can work with World Bank to scale up agricultural potentials and guarantee food security in the state,”.

This visit has really thrown a lot of light on World Bank projects in Akwa Ibom.

“And, I must say that in my five months in office, this is the first time I’m getting such briefing on World Bank projects that we are doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Listening to you in this meeting affords us, particularly myself, the privilege of having an understanding of how these things operate.

“We can assure you that we will close the gaps and by the time you do your next assessment, you will see us moving very fast.

“On the 450 million that was supposed to be contributed, I know I have given the approval and I can tell you that in the next one week, we will disburse it,” Eno stated.

Eno said the state would make effort to close the gaps in the existing projects and explore more areas of partnership with the bank to benefit Akwa Ibom people. He spoke of the need for accountability and responsibility towards government on the part of personnel handling the projects in the state.

Earlier, the bank’s country director said his visit was aimed at sharing his knowledge with the state and to give an overview of the institution’s efforts and support to Nigeria in furthering the nation’s development.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the bank would continue to take responsibility for Nigerian progress and solving development challenges to lift the people out of poverty.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army, DSS troops counters attack on Kano by suspected Boko Haram insurgents

Army, DSS troops counters attack on Kano by suspected Boko Haram insurgents

Governor Eno approves ₦450m counterpart fund for World Bank projects

Governor Eno approves ₦450m counterpart fund for World Bank projects

I'm older, I can advise Akpabio – Senator Ndume

I'm older, I can advise Akpabio – Senator Ndume

26.5m Nigerians at risk of food insecurity in 2024 - FAO

26.5m Nigerians at risk of food insecurity in 2024 - FAO

Zulum assures IDPs of speedy completion of 1,000 housing units in 2 months

Zulum assures IDPs of speedy completion of 1,000 housing units in 2 months

How FG plans to take 50m Nigerians out of poverty according to Betta Edu

How FG plans to take 50m Nigerians out of poverty according to Betta Edu

Korea ambassador says Korea-Africa summit will attract humanitarian assistance

Korea ambassador says Korea-Africa summit will attract humanitarian assistance

Abia commissioner praises Gov Otti for appointing more women into office

Abia commissioner praises Gov Otti for appointing more women into office

Katsina Govt says it will never compromise quality in projects’ execution

Katsina Govt says it will never compromise quality in projects’ execution

Pulse Sports

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [NPF]

President Tinubu vows to improve the working conditions of police officers