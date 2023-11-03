Governor Eno approves ₦450m counterpart fund for World Bank projects

Eno announced the approval on Friday, when he hosted a World Bank delegation to his office at the Government House, Uyo. The delegation was led by the Country Director for Nigeria, Shudham Chaudhury.

The governor expressed his administration’s readiness to partner with agencies in priority areas of agriculture and rural development. He affirmed that the bank’s vision connects with his administration’s ARISE Agenda.

He said: “Most of the programmes, like you rightly observed, complement our ARISE Agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are willing to work with you to ensure that we continue to scale up where necessary.

“For now, agriculture is the key thing the ARISE agenda addresses.

“We can work with World Bank to scale up agricultural potentials and guarantee food security in the state,”.

“This visit has really thrown a lot of light on World Bank projects in Akwa Ibom.

“And, I must say that in my five months in office, this is the first time I’m getting such briefing on World Bank projects that we are doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Listening to you in this meeting affords us, particularly myself, the privilege of having an understanding of how these things operate.

“We can assure you that we will close the gaps and by the time you do your next assessment, you will see us moving very fast.

“On the ₦450 million that was supposed to be contributed, I know I have given the approval and I can tell you that in the next one week, we will disburse it,” Eno stated.

Eno said the state would make effort to close the gaps in the existing projects and explore more areas of partnership with the bank to benefit Akwa Ibom people. He spoke of the need for accountability and responsibility towards government on the part of personnel handling the projects in the state.

Earlier, the bank’s country director said his visit was aimed at sharing his knowledge with the state and to give an overview of the institution’s efforts and support to Nigeria in furthering the nation’s development.

ADVERTISEMENT