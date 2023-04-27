The sports category has moved to a new website.
Governor-elect condemns Plateau killings

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor-elect commiserated with those who lost loved ones, but advised residents against taking laws into their hands.

PDP Governorship candidate in Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang.
PDP Governorship candidate in Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang.

Mutfwang, in a statement on Thursday in Jos, tasked security agencies to fish out perpetrators of the evil deed and bring them to justice.

The statement was signed by Gyang Bere, the governor-elect’s Special Assistant on Media.

”We condemn this attack in totality and appeal to security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

”We call on security personnel to do all within their power to halt further attacks on our communities; we cannot afford to allow acts of impunity to continue against peace-loving people,” the statement said.

Muftwang appealed to Plateau residents to remain peaceful at all times, and report any suspicious movement in their vicinities to security agencies for prompt action.

The governor-elect commiserated with those who lost loved ones, but advised residents against taking laws into their hands.

News Agency Of Nigeria

