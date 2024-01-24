Governor Buni donates ₦100m to GSM market fire victims
The governor promised to continue to support the traders.
Recommended articles
The governor announced the donation on Wednesday when he visited the market to sympathise with the victims. He also directed the State Emergency Management Agency to assess the level of damage for possible intervention by the State Government.
While praying for Allah’s protection against future occurrences, Buni promised his administration’s commitment to continue to support the traders.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fire destroyed property worth over ₦150 million, including over 30 shops at the GSM market, commonly called Kasuwar Jagwal.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Ebonyi Governor's wife vows to revitalise WDC to empower women, youths for a better society
US urges Nigeria to implement EndSARS panel reports
NDLEA arrests 195 suspects, convicts 68, rehabilitates 12 in Akwa Ibom
Obiano in court as EFCC prepares to arraign him over alleged ₦4bn fraud
Governor Buni donates ₦100m to GSM market fire victims
US companies are ready to invest in Nigeria - Blinken
Late Dowen student Sylvester Oromoni set to be laid to rest on January 27
FAAC distributes ₦1.127tn December revenue to Federal, State, Local Governments
Blinken visits Tinubu, US pledges economic partnership with Nigeria
Pulse Sports
AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast
AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau
AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return
They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners
You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana
ADVERTISEMENT