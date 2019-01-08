The Cross-River state Governor, Ben Ayade has said that his government will not hesitate to pay the minimum wage of N30,000.

According to Daily Post, the Governor said that he will implement the minimum wage as soon as President Buhari signs the bill into law.

Ayade said this on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, while addressing workers in Calabar.

He said “The State will pay the minimum wage. It is the right of the workers to demand for the new wage of N30, 000.

“N30, 000 is just alright and as such, we will ensure that any step you take on the realisation of this very timely demand is achieved.”

In his reaction, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade John Ushie said that the issue of minimum wage will determine how the workers will vote in the upcoming elections.

He said “The Nigerian worker as voters will indeed take their fate to the polling stations and indicate in the ballot their views on the faithful implementation of the new minimum wage by the executive before the polls.

“Emphatically, the Nigerian workers, family, friends and allies may not vote for any candidate in the forthcoming elections who hesitate or refuses to commit to the new national minimum wage of N30, 000.

“It is important to stress that the fate of the new national minimum wage will largely determine the electoral preference of Nigerian Workers in 2019.”

Labour embarked on a nationwide protest on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, to press home its demand for the government to implement the new minimum wage.

According to Vanguard, the NLC chairman, Ayuba Wabba has threatened that workers will go on strike if the President refuses to transmit the minimum wage bill to the National Assembly.