Governor Bago dismisses report on ban of alcohol in Niger

Bago, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said such directive was neither from or his aides.

“The public should disregard the report emanating from social media and blogs,” he said.

“My attention has been drawn to a report in some blogs claiming that the Niger State Government has prohibited the sale of alcohol.

“Such was said to have come through the state’s Liquor and Licensing Board, prohibiting alcohol in nine local government areas of the state, including Suleja.

“We wish to state categorically that the governor, who has been busy initiating and overseeing many people-centered projects across the state, never issued such a directive.

“The liquor and Licensing board is yet to be constituted by the governor, as such, no directive of this kind can come from a board yet to be formed.”

The statement said that Bago had directed security agents to arrest the self-appointed Secretary of the board whose name is said to be Mohammed Ibrahim. He said the motives of the imposter and the reasons behind the pronouncement must be understood.