Governor Ambode swears-in 5 Permanent Secretaries

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state has sworn-in five new Permanent Secretaries.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja on Monday, October 29, 2018.

According to Daily Post, the Governor called on the new appointees to work hard to meet the high demands of the people of Lagos state.

He also adviced them to make the impact of their wealth of experience felt in their various posts.

“With this appointment, you have all effectively become the Accounting Officer of your MDAs. You have been entrusted with a bigger and more sensitive responsibility which will put to test your leadership and managerial skills.

“Let me remind you of the very high expectations that will be placed on you, not only from the government but more importantly, from the over 22 million Lagosians who desire efficient and service delivery.

“Your ability to meet these expectations will depend on the amount of creativity and innovation you can bring to bear in the discharge of your responsibilities.

“Nobody expects you to reinvent the wheel. What is expected of you is to bring to bear your knowledge and experience so that the machinery of governance can roll faster and deliver more quality results to the teeming population of our State,” he said.

The newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries are: Dr. Olabisi Taiwo (Ministry of Health), Mr. Olusegun Ajibade (Public Service Office), Mrs. Abiayo Akinsiku (Primary Healthcare Board), Dr. Yusuf Jimoh (Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations), and Mr. Ganiyu Rufai (Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives).