'We're aware of your sufferings,' Governor Alia tells workers protesting hardship

News Agency Of Nigeria

The protesters were at the Government House to convey their grievances over the harsh economic realities.

Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia [Twitter/@Alialization]
Alia disclosed this in Makurdi while addressing the organised labour at Government House, Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesters, carrying various placards, were at the Government House to convey their grievances over the harsh economic realities to the governor.

The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Paul Biam, assured them that their grievances would be transmitted to President Bola Tinubu.

He said it was very clear Nigerians were passing through tough times but assured that efforts were on to ameliorate their pains.

"As a government, we are completely in agreement with the fact that workers and indeed Nigerians are going through tough times. We have to accept these realities in our faces. It is only when we accept and try to bring up policies that can cushion this that we can live better," he said.

Alia said the government was in support of whatever legitimate things the organised labour was doing to ensure government was on her toes to bring in policies that would alleviate the sufferings of the masses.

"We are aware of your sufferings. We understand your predicaments. Please be assured of the governor's concern and worry. We understand your predicaments and we will continue to engage your leadership to ensure that together we build a better Benue," he pleaded.

Alia assured the state chapter of the union of his commitment to workers welfare and commended them for their peaceful protest.

Earlier, in his remarks, state chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Terungwa Igbe, said Nigerians were passing through untold hardships following the economic policies of the federal government.

Igbe said prices of goods had skyrocketed to the extent that within a day and in the same market same items were sold at different rates, depending on the time of the day.

He said the high cost of living had affected the workers seriously and urged President Tinubu to urgently initiate and implement policies that would alleviate the sufferings of the masses.

Also, Dr Paul Anyagh, ASUU chairman, Joseph Saruam Tarka University Makurdi, said their current salaries were no longer enough to feed two persons for a month due to the high cost of living in the country.

"If not by the economic hardships inflicted on Nigerians by these policies, we won't be talking about salaries here. Our salaries cannot feed two people for a month," he said.

Also, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Sewuese Anene, told NAN the protest was peaceful and orderly. He said that there were no issues of violence or hoodlums hijacking the exercise.

News Agency Of Nigeria

