Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Aiyedatiwa gave the assurance during a meeting with members of the Governing Councils of the institutions on Wednesday in Akure.

The institutions are; the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo (UNIMED), Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa (OAUSTECH) and Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA).

Aiyedatiwa noted the invaluable contributions of the institutions to society, particularly, in terms of human capital development. The governor promised to look into the various challenges facing the institutions to address them as soon as possible.

He also called for the continued support and collaboration of the institutions for his administration to promote excellence in education in the state.

“Within our available resources, l we will support you, whatever we can also do to influence support from outside, we will do also. We will support all our institutions definitely because you contribution to the society can not be overemphasised,” he said.

Earlier, Prof. Ayodele Arowojolu, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of UNIMED expressed condolences to Aiyedatiwa over the death of former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, lauding his leadership qualities.

Arowojolu thanked Aiyedatiwa for releasing funds for the Faculty of Pharmacy of UNIMED and appealed for further support for ongoing projects. Similarly, the Chairman of the Governing Council of OAUSTECH, Prof. Akinbo Adesomoju, urged the governor to continue with Akeredolu’s legacy in developing the institution, citing neglected structures and the need for modern facilities.