Governor Aiyedatiwa launches rural road project to boost development

Aiyedatiwa said this at the project inauguration of 15.5km Oda Cocoa Board – Camp 2 – Langbodo Road in Oda town, Akure, on Friday. He reiterated his commitment to the development of the grassroots and the people of Ondo State.

He emphasised the need for all stakeholders to take ownership of the projects in the state with proper monitoring. He noted that contractors handling the construction of rural roads should be closely supervised to ensure that the quality of roads was not compromised.

"We resolved that the government needs to do more in the rural areas of Ondo state and that the second term will address the economic gap across the areas.

“I am glad that the road project being flagged off today is not only fulfilling this position but marking the beginning of the construction of several rural roads by rural agricultural marketing programmes,” he said.

The governor further that his administration would continue to embark on more developmental projects for the benefit of the people.

The state Project Coordinator, Femi Adetanmi, said that the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) is a donor-funded project with funding from the World Bank, the French Development Agency, and counterpart contributions from the state government.

According to Adetanmi, the Oda-Cocoa Board Camp 2 Langbodo rural road project is encapsulated in the “Rural and Agricultural Development” of the “REDEEMED” agenda in fulfillment of the promises of Aiyedatiwa’s administration to rural dwellers.

He stated that the road when completed would connect people in rural communities with urban areas to allow the free flow of farm produce.

“Ondo RAAMP project cuts across all the 18 local government areas of the state with about 700km of roads digitalised, designed, and ready for construction.

“The design of nine Agro-Logistics Centres to be built across the state is equally ongoing,” he said.

The project coordinator further said the administration’s decision to be one of the participating states in RAAMP was borne out of the concerned attitude of the governor and the desire to change the negative narrative associated with getting access to rural parts of the state.