Aiyadatiwa promises to collaborate with south west governors for continued Amotekun initiative

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor also appreciated the corps for protecting lives and properties of citizens in the zone.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State [NAN]
Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa gave the assurance on Thursday after a five km walk from the Cathedral area to the Governor’s office in Akure by Amotekun Corps officers and men. The Amotekun commanders of the five South West states of Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Ogun and Ondo participated in the walk to honour the late governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The governor appreciated the corps for protecting lives and properties of citizens in the zone and noted that their activities over the years at protecting the people could not be over-emphasised.

I can assure you that Amotekun will be sustained because of its role in the society.

“Because the security of lives and properties of the people of the south West zone is very important to us, we will use whatever is in our possession to support and sustain it,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa, therefore, commended the Amotekun corps commanders and their men for honouring the late Akeredolu, “whose passage was a monumental loss to the state and Amotekun as a whole”.

Responding on behalf of the commanders, Adetunji Adeleye, Commander of Ondo State Security Network, noted that the late Akeredolu will continue to be remembered for his legacy. Adeleye, who is the Chairman of the South West Amotekun Commanders, appreciated the officers and men of the corps for their unrelenting efforts.

We have met all the governors and all of them have shown their solidarity to the people of Ondo State.

“All the corps commanders travelled all the way from their various states today, that’s the essence of the 5km walk we embarked on today.

“The good work he (Akeredolu) did, mainly in the security system in South-West, is worth mentioning.

“We all knew what the security situation was before the creation of Amotekun, that’s about three years ago, and we are living testimony of the fact that security in the South-West has greatly improved.

“We are resolute in continuing the good work that he started. That’s our own contribution in immortalising him as our great leader.

“Akeredolu was resolute and sincere at making sure that Amotekun corps became a reality,” he stated.

Also, the Corps Commander from Oyo, retired Col. Olayinka Olayanju noted that the corps would continue to operate.

News Agency Of Nigeria

