Governor Abiodun acquires drones to tackle criminals in Ogun

Abiodun gave the disclosure when he received the new Commissioner of Police, Yomi Oladimeji, who paid a courtesy visit to his office in Abeokuta.

He said that the state had acquired drones to allow it to monitor, particularly, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and other major highways to identify threats and respond to them with dispatch.

"CP Oladimeji, you have your job cut out for you. We have had farmer/herders crises in the past, and we are facing issues of cultism that continued to rise, which we find very strange.

"There are issues of kidnapping here and there but I must thank the men and women of our law enforcement architecture, including the police, DSS, the military, Civil Defence and other members of our security architecture for the hard work," he said.

The governor said Ogun, as a state with the highest number of industries and also serving as the education and religious capital, was expected to have an influx of people with its attendant challenges.

He added that the desire of his administration was to have a crime-free society to attract more investors to the state.

He observed that in spite of numerous challenges facing the country, the state had remained peaceful, attributing the feat to the inter-agencies synergy among heads of security agencies.

Abiodun added that the deployment of a water cannon and Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) by the IGP would help in tackling crimes and criminalities in the state.

He described the new CP as a round peg in a round hole, a legal practitioner vast in the judiciary and security matters.

The governor added that his many years of traversing the nation as a police officer had prepared him for the task ahead.

Earlier, CP Oladimeji explained that the mission in the state was to protect the lives of law-abiding citizens, to enable them to enjoy the fruits of their labour.

"We will be tough on criminals and friendly with law-abiding citizens. I want to assure the governor and the citizens that we will not rest on getting rid of criminals out of Ogun State.