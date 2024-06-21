Governor AbdulRazaq reshuffles cabinet members, redeploys commissioners

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those affected include: Justina Afolashade, Commissioner for Social Development, who has been redeployed to the Ministry of Women Affairs.

Also, Bosede Buraimoh, who was hitherto in charge of the Ministry of Women Affairs was moved to the Ministry of Social Development.

