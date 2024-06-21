ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor AbdulRazaq reshuffles cabinet members, redeploys commissioners

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chief secretary to the governor stated that the cabinet reshuffling takes immediate effect.

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Governor of Kwara State (The Guardian)
This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those affected include: Justina Afolashade, Commissioner for Social Development, who has been redeployed to the Ministry of Women Affairs.

Also, Bosede Buraimoh, who was hitherto in charge of the Ministry of Women Affairs was moved to the Ministry of Social Development.

Similarly, Nafisat Buge, the Commissioner for Youth Development, was moved to the Ministry of Environment, while Shehu Usman, who was hitherto in charge of the ministry, moved to the Ministry of Youth Development. According to Ajakaye, the cabinet reshuffle takes immediate effect.

News Agency Of Nigeria

